Kidney crime: Donor gets Rs 2L, agent Rs 8L

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 4

A joint team of the Chief Minister Flying Squad, District Health Department and the Gurugram Police have busted a gang involved in illegal kidney transplants for financial gain at two private hospitals in Jaipur. Following the transplant procedures, the gang would accommodate patients and donors in a guest house in Gurugram. During a raid conducted on Thursday, the joint team discovered two donors and three recipients at the guest house.

Victims speak out Shamim Mehndi Hasan (24) of Bangladesh said he donated his kidney for Rs 2 lakh to 66-year-old Islam Nurul, who paid Rs 10 lakh to Mohammed Murtaza Ansari

Kobir MD Ahasanul (32) of Bangladesh paid Rs 10 lakh to Ansari for arranging the kidney. He said a person named Mahndimazumdaar of Bangladesh supplied his kidney for Rs 2 lakh and left for Bangladesh after transplantation

Hossain Mohammad Azad (30) of Bangladesh donated his kidney for Rs 2 lakh to Mahmud Syed Akb (25) of Bangladesh, who paid Rs 10 lakh to Ansari for arranging the kidney

An FIR has been filed at the Sadar police station, with the police currently conducting raids to apprehend the mastermind behind the illicit operation, Mohammed Murtaza Ansari, a native of Jharkhand. Ansari allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from the recipients and provided Rs 2 lakh to the donors in exchange for their kidneys.

Dr Pawan Chaudhary, Deputy Civil Surgeon of Gurugram, initiated the raid at Babil Palace in Sector 39 based on a secret complaint alleging Ansari’s involvement in an organ transplant nexus at the guest house. Upon arrival, the team found Rohit, the owner of the guest house, present, who revealed that five guests, suspected to be patients brought by Ansari from Bangladesh, were currently staying there.

Subsequent interactions with the guests, all Bangladeshi nationals, unveiled that they were indeed donors and recipients of kidney transplants performed at Jaipur hospital. These people were not biologically related, and neither possessed the necessary documents or permissions for the procedures.

One donor, Shamim Mehndi Hasan, confessed to discovering a Facebook advertisement offering financial gain through kidney sale, leading him to contact Ansari. Ansari allegedly offered Rs 2 lakh for the kidney, which would then be transplanted in Jaipur, thus violating the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act of 1994 and constituting an act of fraud.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged against Ansari and his accomplices under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, as well as Section 19 of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act of 1994.

Inspector Arjun Dev, SHO of the Sadar police station, affirmed the ongoing investigation, stressing their efforts to arrest the primary orchestrator of the illicit racket.

