Kidney health awareness event organised in Ambala

An awareness programme to promote kidney health and educate people about the importance of early detection and prevention of kidney diseases was held at Park Healing Touch Hospital, Ambala, recently.

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Dr Jyoti Agarwal, consultant nephrologist shared insights about kidney diseases, causes, symptoms, preventive measures and the importance of regular health check-ups.

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She highlighted that kidney diseases often develop silently without noticeable symptoms in the early stages, which is why regular screening becomes extremely important, especially for individuals suffering from diabetes, hypertension, obesity or those with a family history of kidney disease.