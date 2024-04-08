 Kidney scam kingpin still in Haryana, may cross to UP, hints intel : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Kidney scam kingpin still in Haryana, may cross to UP, hints intel

Kidney scam kingpin still in Haryana, may cross to UP, hints intel

Kidney scam kingpin still in Haryana, may cross to UP, hints intel

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 7

The Rajasthan Police have alerted the Haryana Police that the kidney transplant scam kingpin Mohammad Murtuza Ansari could be hiding in the state.

The Rajasthan ACB, which has been investigating the case, visited Gurugram to interrogate the five Bangladeshi nationals, who are donors and recipients of kidneys traded by Ansari.

The Gurugram police had taken them to record statements, but only two could do so while others failed for the want of translators.

The Rajasthan Police have claimed that their investigations hint that Ansari was hiding somewhere in Haryana and may try to cross to Uttar Pradesh. They have alerted the Haryana Police, which have issued a lookout circular for Ansari.

Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation has revealed that the kidney transplant racket could have links to Nepal

and Cambodia. The Rajasthan ACB has reportedly recovered several fake NOCs of residents from these countries.

Cancelling the transplant licence of two hospitals, including Fortis Hospital in Jaipur, the Rajasthan authorities had arrested three accused in the case.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders

2
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

3
Delhi

Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; 3 held

4
Himachal

BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma lodges police complaint against Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu

5
Delhi

AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

6
World

Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election

7
Punjab

AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
India

ED uses fridge, smart TV as evidence in money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

9
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

10
Lifestyle

Netflix unveils first look of Fardeen Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB

TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB

Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

Solar eclipse not visible in India: Weather is hot topic as spectators stake out their spots in US, Mexico and Canada

South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

Says their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor...

‘Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress’

Kharge’s 370 barb shows tukde-tukde mentality of Congress: Narendra Modi

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP holds nationwide ‘mass fast’ to protest Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

SAD leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Fire Safety Part - IV: Govt-managed market offices sans firefighting arrangements

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

Chandigarh launches portal to curb interstate liquor smuggling

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

BJP seeks President’s rule in Delhi

BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate pledges multi-speciality hospital

Election Commission under scrutiny over ‘inaction’ in AAP complaints against BJP

Congress manifesto promises major changes for Persons with Disabilities

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Snatchers on the prowl, target two

16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’