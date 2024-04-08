Kidney scam kingpin still in Haryana, may cross to UP, hints intel

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 7

The Rajasthan Police have alerted the Haryana Police that the kidney transplant scam kingpin Mohammad Murtuza Ansari could be hiding in the state.

The Rajasthan ACB, which has been investigating the case, visited Gurugram to interrogate the five Bangladeshi nationals, who are donors and recipients of kidneys traded by Ansari.

The Gurugram police had taken them to record statements, but only two could do so while others failed for the want of translators.

The Rajasthan Police have claimed that their investigations hint that Ansari was hiding somewhere in Haryana and may try to cross to Uttar Pradesh. They have alerted the Haryana Police, which have issued a lookout circular for Ansari.

Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation has revealed that the kidney transplant racket could have links to Nepal

and Cambodia. The Rajasthan ACB has reportedly recovered several fake NOCs of residents from these countries.

Cancelling the transplant licence of two hospitals, including Fortis Hospital in Jaipur, the Rajasthan authorities had arrested three accused in the case.

