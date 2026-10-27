Kids reunited; Operation Muskaan brings smiles to two families

Two children were reunited with their families by the Rewari Police on Sunday, thanks to Operation Muskaan.

One of the children, a minor boy from Punjab, had left home as he was angry with his family; while the other child — a 3-year-old girl from Rajasthan — had got separated from her parents while they were shopping at a market in Rewari city.

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In the first case, traffic police personnel spotted the boy wandering at around 9 am on Sunday. They took him under their protection and spoke to him. He revealed that he was a resident of Punjab and had left home as he was angry with his family members. The traffic police handed the child over to the Model Town police station, where the police immediately contacted the child’s family. Around 5 pm, the police handed over the boy to his family.

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In the second case, the girl was reunited with her parents within half an hour. The Gokul Gate police post received information that a 3-year-old was wandering unattended in a market. Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the scene, took her under their protection and began searching for her family in the surrounding areas. They managed to trace her parents within a short time.

The families expressed their gratitude to the police, praising their prompt and humane response.

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Rewari SP Hemendra Kumar Meena also praised the commendable work of both police teams. He appealed to the public to take care of young children in markets and crowded places.

He said if anyone sees an abandoned or lost child, he/she should immediately report it to the nearest police station, police post or dial 112.