Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 21

Haryana witnessed a spike in the number of deaths due to road accidents last year. Data from the state police revealed on an average, 13 persons were killed and 22 sustained injuries in road mishaps every day.

The state reported 9,933 accidents that resulted in 4,706 deaths and injuries to 8,121 persons in 2021. In comparison, 4,507 lives were lost in 9,431 accidents in 2020.

With 871 accidents, Gurugram leads the tally. These mishaps resulted in 379 deaths and injuries to 695 persons. It was followed by Karnal (688 accidents and 383 deaths), Sonepat (626 and 348) and Panipat (567 and 311).

Dr Rajshree Singh, IGP, Traffic and Highways, said, “We regularly hold awareness campaigns on road safety and challan drives to enforce traffic rules. Negligent and drunk driving are the major reasons behind accidents.” The most common violation these days was the use of mobile phone while driving, she said.