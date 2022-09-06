Killer Roads: 32.25% rise in road mishap deaths in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 5

With the number of accidents registering an increase of 30.81 per cent in the district, deaths due to road mishaps have also increased by 32.35 per cent than last year.

According to the officials of the Traffic Police Department, 399 road accidents have been reported till August, which claimed 164 lives and injured 314 commuters.

Awareness drives not conducted The failure of the authorities to conduct drives against drunken driving, which was let off in the Covid time, is also to be blamed. Sources, Traffic police dept No. of vehicles on roads up Traffic was negligent in the wake Covid in 2020-21, but violations have risen this year as the number of vehicles has increased. SK Sharma, Road safety organisation, NGO

The percentage of injuries caused by road accidents has also seen a rise of 21.7 per cent compared to last year.

The number of road mishaps reported in this period in 2021 and 2020 was 305 and 288, respectively, with the number of deaths recorded at 124 and 111, respectively.

According to the officials of the department, the percentage of deaths has been up by 47.74 per cent in comparison to 2020.

“The majority of serious road accidents have happened at night as the regulation of the traffic movement is weaker at that time,” an official of the department said.

SK Sharma, coordinator, Road Safety Organisation, an NGO, said poor-lit roads combined with drunken driving had proven to be a killer.

He said: “Traffic movement was curtailed in the wake of the pandemic in 2020-21, but violations have increased this year as there has been an increase in the number of vehicles on the roads. There is also a shortage of staff to regulate traffic at sensitive points.”

Sources in the department said the alleged failure of the authorities concerned to take up drives against drunken driving, which was let off in the pandemic period, was also to be blamed for an increase in the number of road mishaps.

“Damaged roads, overspeeding, lack of proper lighting and poor action against violators cannot be ruled out as other main causes,” the sources added.

“Besides the increase in round-the-clock patrolling, traffic police booths have been set up at all important points to regulate traffic,” a senior official of the Police Department said.

The Commissioner of Police and DCP, Traffic, were unavailable for comments.