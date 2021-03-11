Kin allege attack on national-level taekwondo player in Nuh day after she filed FIR against trolls, named 26 men

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 9

A national-level Taekwondo player was allegedly attacked in Nuh on Sunday, a day after she had moved police against online trolling and named 26 men in the FIR.

Razia Bano, a resident of Paudni village in Tawdu, had in her complaint to police alleged that of late she was being trolled on Facebook with some obscene and morphed pictures of her being posted and abuses being hurled at her. She alleged those trolling and abusing her online involved some players also.

Even as Razia had filed a complaint on April 22, the family alleged that there was no FIR by police and they had to move court. It was after the court orders that an FIR was registered this week.

The family alleged that today an unidentified vehicle hit her with intent to kill her. “She was being trolled for days as some people cannot tolerate a woman making a name in sports or her presence on social media. After ignoring them for a while, Razia was unable to take it anymore and went to police. Police asked her to ignore trolls or settle things and even advised her delete her Facebook account. We then moved the court and got an FIR, but today she was attacked. We are very scared,” a family member said.

The police have, meanwhile, registered a complaint and investigating the matter. Razia’s family has also demanded police protection. Various women rights outfits too have come out in her support.

Noori Aziya, a local activist, said, “Trolling in districts like these is rampant, but ignored. She is a player and should be given justice. We have also written to Haryana Woman Commission.”