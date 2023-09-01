Kin of missing youth seek embassy's help

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 31

Family members and relatives of a 22-year-old youth identified as Abhishek, a resident of Kalram village in the district, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in Georgia, on Thursday met the Superintendent of Police, Shashank Kumar Sawan, requesting him to raise the issue with the Indian Embassy there.

The family members suspect the involvement of three youths of the village living in Georgia. The SP assured them that he would raise the issue with the authorities concerned. “We are trying to ascertain facts. We will also raise the issue with the authorities concerned,” said the SP.

Earlier, Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan met the family members at their residence and assured them that the issue would be raised with the Indian Embassy there through the Union Government.

Krishan Kumar, a resident of Rasulpur Khurd and maternal uncle of the missing youth, said Abhishek had gone to Georgia one-and-a-half years ago and was working in a store.

The family last contacted him on August 24 and thereafter the family members could not contact him as his mobile phone was switched off. He alleged that three youths of the same village had a scuffle with him on August 24, after which they could not contact him.

