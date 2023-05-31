 Kin of Pak nationals reluctant to return : The Tribune India

Kin of Pak nationals reluctant to return

Kin of Pak nationals reluctant to return

A family of Pakistani passport holders residing at Kahnaur village.



Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Kahnaur (Rohtak), May 30

A number of Pakistan nationals have been staying with their families at Kahnaur village in Rohtak district for decades. Many of them have got Indian citizenship, voting rights, Aadhaar cards and BPL ration cards, while the applications of others for grant of citizenship are in process.

A visit to the village and interaction with some such persons revealed that several of them still have Pakistani passports and have been getting their visas for stay in India extended.

“Most of us work as farm labourers, while some of us have opened small shops to earn our livelihood. Some of us have bought houses in the village. The local residents have supported us. We have applied for citizenship of India as we do not want to return to Pakistan,” said Sobha Ram, who arrived in India along with his family on a Pakistani passport in 2004.

Gian Chand, another immigrant from Pakistan who stays at a colony of his community members in the village with his family, stated that they had nearly 500 votes.

Police sources said most of these nationals had entered India by Samjhauta Express and did not want to return due to better living conditions and sources of livelihood here. They keep getting their Indian visas extended. Some of them have already got Indian citizenship, while the applications of many others are in progress.

Rohtak DSP (Headquarters) Dr Ravinder said the matter would be examined thoroughly, though combing exercises were conducted on a regular basis to ensure that there were no illegal immigrants.

Ex-Kahnaur sarpanch Amit Kadyan said they were from Odh community and had been residing at the village for a long time. They work as farm labour and did other small jobs.

