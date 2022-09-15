Kingpin of online sex racket nabbed in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 14

The Gurugram police have nabbed the kingpin of the gang that was running an online sex racket in the city, said the police.

The police said a trap was laid to nab the accused. A decoy customer of the police made a call on the mobile number of the accused after Google search. He sent some photos of women and asked to select one and then even fixed the rate. When he was asked to meet near the Sector 38 market, the police nabbed the accused and a car, mobile phone and Rs 3,000 were seized from his possession.

An FIR under the immoral traffickingAct has been registered at the Sadar police station. The arrested accused was identified as Om Prakash, a native of Supaul district in Bihar. He was produced in a city court and sent to one-day police remand. The police are now looking for two other associates of the accused.

“The accused used to take advance money after fixing the rate by contacting via WhatsApp. We are questioning the accused. We are trying to nab the accomplices, ” said Sanjeev Balhara, ACP, Sadar.