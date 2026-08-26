King’s College celebrates 10 years of learning, legacy & leadership

King’s College India, Rohtak, marked its 10th Founder’s Day with ‘10 & Timeless’, celebrating a decade of vision, learning, trust and enduring relationships.

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The milestone celebration was attended by Justin Chippendale, Director of International Schools, King’s College Taunton, UK, along with Helen C Bowen, Head of School; Disha Hooda, Director; Anshul Kumar, Chairman; and distinguished representatives from the British Council.

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A special commemorative book, ‘10 & Timeless’, chronicling the school’s journey, milestones and the people who shaped it, was unveiled on the occasion. Students brought the evening alive through dance, drama and speeches, showcasing the confidence and creativity nurtured at the school.

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Reflecting on the milestone, Anshul Kumar said, “What began as a vision a decade ago has become a legacy that belongs to

generations.”

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The celebration reaffirmed King’s College India’s commitment to nurturing purposeful, globally minded young people through Cambridge education.