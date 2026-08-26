DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / King’s College celebrates 10 years of learning, legacy & leadership

King’s College celebrates 10 years of learning, legacy & leadership

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:44 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students during the foundation day celebrations at King's College India, Rohtak.
Advertisement

King’s College India, Rohtak, marked its 10th Founder’s Day with ‘10 & Timeless’, celebrating a decade of vision, learning, trust and enduring relationships.

Advertisement

The milestone celebration was attended by Justin Chippendale, Director of International Schools, King’s College Taunton, UK, along with Helen C Bowen, Head of School; Disha Hooda, Director; Anshul Kumar, Chairman; and distinguished representatives from the British Council.

Advertisement

A special commemorative book, ‘10 & Timeless’, chronicling the school’s journey, milestones and the people who shaped it, was unveiled on the occasion. Students brought the evening alive through dance, drama and speeches, showcasing the confidence and creativity nurtured at the school.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the milestone, Anshul Kumar said, “What began as a vision a decade ago has become a legacy that belongs to

generations.”

Advertisement

The celebration reaffirmed King’s College India’s commitment to nurturing purposeful, globally minded young people through Cambridge education.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts