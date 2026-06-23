King’s College India Marks International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at King’s College India in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Rohtak.

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The event was graced by the presence of Dr Amit Mann (President, IMA), senior physician Dr Ravindra Hooda, Dr Ashok Verma, Dr R.K. Chaudhary, Dr Ishwar Singh and other members of the IMA. Representing the host institution were Mr Aman Narwal and Mrs Disha Narwal, board members of King’s College India.

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Renowned doctors and their family members from Rohtak also joined the celebration at 6:30 am to promote awareness of the ancient practice of yoga and its vital role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

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Experienced and skilled instructors guided participants through a calm and enriching session. Their guidance highlighted the true essence of yoga—not merely as a form of exercise, but as a holistic journey towards a healthier body, a balanced mind and inner peace.

Dr Amit Mann and senior physician Dr Ravindra Hooda emphasised that yoga is India’s invaluable heritage and an effective solution to the growing challenges of stress, unhealthy lifestyles and physical inactivity. They encouraged people, particularly children and young adults, to make yoga and pranayama a regular part of their daily routine in order to achieve a healthier body, a balanced mind and contribute to a better society.