King’s College marks Christmas with songs, dances in Rohtak

King’s College India, Rohtak campus, came alive with the magic of the season as the entire school community—students from Reception to Upper Sixth, along with teachers, teaching assistants, administrative, logistics and support staff—came together to welcome families to a sparkling Christmas celebration.

The institution was honoured to host several distinguished guests, including Anshul Narwal, Disha Hooda, Helen Bowen and members of the senior management, during the event. The evening showcased a vibrant tapestry of performances, featuring songs, stories and dances that journeyed from Norway to Mexico and all the way to Bethlehem.

Students collaborated closely with their homeroom and performing arts teachers, reflecting weeks of rehearsal, teamwork and joyful creativity. A special highlight of the evening was the Festive Bake Sale, which was lovingly organised and well received by families.

“The grand finale brought sheer delight as Santa himself arrived, sparking excitement among children and adults alike. It was an unforgettable evening filled with warmth, community spirit and celebration, one that will be cherished by the entire King’s family,” a spokesperson said.