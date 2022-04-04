Kiran Choudhary for probe in graft cases in Haryana MCs

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 3

The former minister and Congress MLA from Tosham, Kiran Choudhary, slammed the BJP government on the issue of corruption while stating that a number of cases of corruption were surfacing in various departments had exposed the government’s claims on zero tolerance.

Addressing a press conference in Bhiwani today, Choudhary demanded a high-level inquiry into the multi-crore scams which were being reported in the Urban Local Bodies in Bhiwani, Rewari and Faridabad towns. She said there should be expeditious investigation into the charges and strict action should be taken against the accused and their properties be attached to recover the loss to the state exchequer. —