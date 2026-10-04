Kiran Pahal: From Sonepat village track to Asian athletics gold

Kiran Pahal, 26, an athlete from Gumad village in Sonepat district of Haryana, was part of the Indian team that won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. She spoke to The Tribune about the atmosphere before the race and her journey from training on a village ground to qualifying for the Olympics.

What was in your mind when you were called for the race?

Advertisement

It was a surprise for me. But I quickly got into the mental framework needed to perform to the best of my ability, realising that this was the moment I had been waiting for. Two days earlier, I had missed a medal in the 400m individual race by a whisker, which disappointed me a lot. I could not sleep properly that night. When I was asked to run the opening leg, it was important to give the relay team a perfect start and I did it to my satisfaction. Our team, comprising MR Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj and I, were confident that we would win gold. I ran the opening leg, while Vithya anchored the race to victory, earning victory for the entire team.

Advertisement

What is your ultimate goal?

Winning the Asian Games gold medal in Japan is satisfying. I will continue to work hard for the next Olympics. I also participated in Paris Olympics but could not win a medal there.

Advertisement

What about your coach and where do you practice in Rohtak?

I have been training with my coach, Ashish Chhikkara, at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Rohtak since 2019. He is the first coach from whom I received specialised training. Earlier, I trained on my own in my village, Gumad, and later at Subhash Stadium in Sonepat. It was for the first time, when I came to Rohtak, that I found a synthetic track and a qualified athletics coach.

What has been your experience with him?

My coach has been my motivation as well. Earlier, I never dreamt of competing and winning on big international stages, although I had been winning races and competitions at the national level. But that was not enough to shape a career. Ashish Chhikkara was the first person who spoke to me about participating in the Olympics. I remember that when I returned to Rohtak after a break of a few months following my father’s death, he told me one day, “Let’s start preparations for the Olympics.” I thought he was just saying it casually. But those words awakened something inside me. We kept training. My performance in some events ahead of the Olympics was also good, and I eventually qualified for the Paris Olympics.

What about your studies?

No, I never took much interest in studies from my early schooling days. In fact, when my family stopped me from practising after a co-villager complained to my father about me talking to a boy, I completely boycotted my studies.