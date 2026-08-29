To make farmers aware of modern farming techniques, subsidies and government schemes aimed at making agriculture a profitable venture, the Market Committee, Ambala City,

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is organising ‘Kisan Jagrukta Shivirs’.

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The camps bring officials from various departments, including agriculture, horticulture, the marketing board, animal husbandry, forests and banks, together with farmers on a single platform to discuss issues and raise awareness.

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Jasvinder Singh Ugara, chairman of the Market Committee, Ambala City, said the government had instructed market committees to organise awareness camps ahead of the upcoming paddy procurement season so that farmers did not face inconvenience. However, the committee decided to use the opportunity to organise larger events, providing farmers with information, facilities and solutions related to different crops and government schemes on a single platform.

“The fifth farmer awareness campaign was organised recently in Mohri village. The primary objective of the programme is to inform farmers about modern farming techniques, government schemes, facilities offered by various departments and ways to make agriculture a profitable venture. Direct interaction with farmers allowed their issues and suggestions to be heard,” he said.

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During the event, information about the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Forest Departments, as well as banking services, self-help groups, the Revenue Department, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), the Market Committee and procurement agencies, was shared with farmers.

They were also educated and encouraged to adopt natural and organic farming, modern agricultural techniques, soil testing and crop residue management. The benefits of collective farming and improving market access through FPOs were also explained.

Besides facilities and crop management, farmers were made aware of government schemes that provide financial assistance in case of any untoward incident.

Jasvinder Singh said information about facilities such as soil testing could help farmers select suitable crops and fertilisers based on their soil conditions. Integrating animal husbandry with farming could also generate additional income, he added.

An official of the Ambala City Grain Market said that while information about schemes, facilities and modern techniques was being shared, farmers were also urged to follow certain rules and procedures to ensure a smooth procurement process at grain markets.

With the paddy procurement season approaching, farmers are being encouraged to register on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal in time and follow the government guidelines issued for the season. To avoid long waits at grain markets, farmers have been advised to bring their produce only after it has been properly dried and cleaned.

“To facilitate direct communication of farmers’ issues and suggestions to the Market Committee, a WhatsApp number of the Ambala City Market Committee is shared with them. Farmers can use the number to send their grievances, suggestions or enquiries related to the grain market, and appropriate action will be taken,” the official said.

Officials are also asking farmers to carry a printout of their ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ registration when visiting the grain market, obtain a gate pass at the main gate before entering, undergo biometric verification after obtaining the pass and ensure that the crop is weighed only on computerised scales.

Gurmeet Singh Majri, district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), who attended a camp at Mohri village, said, “We have given some suggestions to the officials during the camp, including simplifying the registration and verification process on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal and fixing accountability of officials who do not verify the data on time. The government should increase the subsidies being provided under the animal husbandry and agriculture departments.”

“The government wants farmers to start adopting horticulture crops, but farmers are reluctant because they do not have much land or resources for experiments. The Horticulture Department should take agricultural fields on lease at the village level, set up demonstration plots to grow horticulture crops and show the results to attract farmers. We have also suggested that officials increase the price of milk and resolve issues related to NOCs required from banks for loans,” he said.

Ugara said, “The participation of farmers in these events demonstrates their awareness and enthusiasm for adopting new technologies, schemes and methods to make farming profitable. We have been receiving suggestions, and these are being discussed with officials of the departments concerned. Issues that can be resolved at the district level will be resolved, while the remaining matters will be taken up with the government.

“Resolving farmers’ issues and providing them with accurate information is a priority for the Market Committee. More such awareness programmes will be organised in the coming days.”

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