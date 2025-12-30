Kisan Mazdoor panchayat raises livelihood issues at Barwala meeting

A Kisan Mazdoor panchayat held at Barwala town of the district on the demands of dewatering, compensation, revival of MNREG scheme and other burning livelihood problems before the farmers and the workers in the state.

Jointly organised by All India Kisan Sabha and All India Agriculture Workers Union the Panchayat held inside the premises of SDM office deliberated on worsening conditions of the peasantry and rural people in general. This region of the district had suffered heavy losses due to floods and certain areas are still waiting for the waters to be drained out. The demand for a drain was emphasised through the villages of Barwala region in order to prevent the recurring floods.

The gathering in the Panchayat expressed anger for non-disbursement of compensation of the damages to the crops as well as the insurance claims under PM Fasal Bima Yojana. The fertilizer was not available while it can be had on heavy rates on black market. The meeting also announced to hold a protest on January 16 if the demands were not addressed by the authorities concerned.

Inderjit Singh, national Vice President of the AIKS blamed the double engine BJP government of systematically assaulting the livelihood of farmers and workers by pro corporate policies and promoting corruption in a big way. He said that by replacing MNREGS with so called VB G Ram G the right to work of the poor has been snatched in one stroke. The Electricity Amendment Bill and Seed Bill amendment were aiming at benefitting the private companies.

Master Balbir Singh, state AIKS President asked the Kisan Mazdoors to forge a stronger bond and fight the politics of caste and communal division being perpetuated by the ruling BJP in state and across the country.

Naib Tehsildar Virender Sharma arrived in Panchayat and he was served with a memorandum by Sarbat Punia , Shamsher Nambardar, Kapur Singh Bagla, Sandeep Dheeranwas, Kamla, Dinesh Siwach , Rohtas Rajli, Miya Singh and others .