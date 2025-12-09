Kisan Sabha burns copy of draft Seed Bill-2025

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) activists led by state general secretary Sumit Dalal and vice-president Preet Singh on Monday burnt copies of the draft Seed Bill -2025 and Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 at Bhaini Bhairon village under the Meham subdivision here following the call given by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in this respect.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has recently issued a fresh draft Seeds Bill 2025 to replace the old Seeds Act, 1966. Suggestions from all stakeholders have been sought by December 12. This draft is totally against national interest and the self-sustaining system inherited by the Indian farmers and seed breeders and therefore, should be withdrawn forthwith,” said Inderjit Singh, vice-president, AIKS, and a senior leader of Haryana SKM.

He said the SKM would undertake a village-based campaign to expose the dangers the Seed Bill portents and instead urgency for strengthening the indigenous and self-reliant seed policy.

“Similarly the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 tabled in Parliament has been widely opposed by the farmers who think it will hasten the privatisation of the power sector and make the lifeline facility like power very unaffordable and pave the way for installation of smart meters,” Singh added.

He claimed that such symbolic actions had been held across the state by the AIKS and SKM. “Both bills are unacceptable to the SKM and a sustained struggle will be launched till these anti-people bills are withdrawn,” he added.