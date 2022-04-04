Kisan sabha condemns hike in DAP rate

Rohtak, April 3
The state unit of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has strongly condemned the increase in the prices of DAP and NPK fertilisers.
“This merciless price hike will further increase the production cost that is already high due to the repeated rise in the prices of fuel, seeds, pesticides and other input components,” said Inderjit Singh, vice president, AIKS.
He said the Modi government had been making tall claims of doubling the farmers’ income while its policies were leading to the pauperisation of the peasantry on the ground. The AIKS has demanded the withdrawal of the hike in the fertiliser prices with immediate effect. It had called upon all its units to join other unions of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and organise protests in the state. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre