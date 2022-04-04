Kisan sabha condemns hike in DAP rate

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 3

The state unit of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has strongly condemned the increase in the prices of DAP and NPK fertilisers.

“This merciless price hike will further increase the production cost that is already high due to the repeated rise in the prices of fuel, seeds, pesticides and other input components,” said Inderjit Singh, vice president, AIKS.

He said the Modi government had been making tall claims of doubling the farmers’ income while its policies were leading to the pauperisation of the peasantry on the ground. The AIKS has demanded the withdrawal of the hike in the fertiliser prices with immediate effect. It had called upon all its units to join other unions of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and organise protests in the state. —