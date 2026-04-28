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Home / Haryana / Kisan Sabha flags flood issues, seeks permanent fix

Kisan Sabha flags flood issues, seeks permanent fix

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Members of the All India Kisan Sabha hold a demonstration.
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A state-level convention of farmers from flood-affected areas resolved to launch an agitation seeking a permanent solution to control floods in various regions of Haryana.

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Held under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) at the Jat Dharamshala in Hisar on Monday, the convention deliberated in detail on the factors that led to unprecedented flooding during the last monsoon. The resolution stated that the floods were not solely due to natural calamities or excessive rainfall, but largely because of systemic failure and administrative inaction.

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AIKS national vice-president Inderjit Singh, while inaugurating the convention, said that the state government was squarely responsible for failing to take effective steps to prevent flooding and waterlogging, which resulted in the degradation of large tracts of agricultural land. He strongly criticised the government for not compensating farmers for losses to the kharif crops.

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State secretary Sumit presented a detailed resolution citing the example of the Hisar Ghaggar drain, which was constructed for flood control but has instead contributed to flooding along its entire route up to Ottu Head in Sirsa, where it merges with the main Ghaggar river. He added that maintenance work such as desilting and strengthening of embankments of drains, dams, rivers and channels has been neglected. AIKS demanded social audit and greater transparency in flood control measures in advance.

A former geography professor from Kurukshetra University highlighted the severe climatic changes due to global warming and their adverse impact on agriculture and daily life. He stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to drain excess rainwater from low-lying areas and channel it to drought-prone regions.

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AIKS state president Master Balbir concluded the convention by announcing the future course of action, stating that AIKS would hold meetings at local panchayat levels to address local issues.

Later, a demonstration was taken out up to the Canal Colony, where a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted to Superintending Engineer Vimal Mehta. He apprised the AIKS leadership of the proposed plans being undertaken by the Irrigation Department.

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