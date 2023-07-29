Kisan Sabha leaders visit rain-hit areas

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 28

Two teams of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) visited rain-hit villages in the district and took stock of the losses to crops due to inundated fields.

A team led by AIKS’s national vice-president Inderjit Singh, district president Preet Singh, Krishan Hooda, Rohtas and others visited Aasan, Mungan, Polangi, Roorkee, Kiloi, Rithal, Ladhot, Dhamar villages, while another team led by state general secretary Sumit Dalal visited various villages under Meham and Lakhan Majra blocks.

“The crops have suffered extensive damage. Villagers told us that prolonged negligence of the drainage system is the main factor that led to the flooding of the fields and seriously threatened the villages,” said Inderjit Singh.

The AIKS leaders have demanded full compensation for the damaged crops, waving of bank loans, deferment of power bills, regular power supply and dewatering operations on a war footing.

#Rohtak