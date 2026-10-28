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Home / Haryana / Kisan Sabha seeks crackdown on Aravalli mining violations

Kisan Sabha seeks crackdown on Aravalli mining violations

Flags deep excavation, groundwater depletion, health risks

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Farmers’ delegation interacts with members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee during a visit to a village in Bhiwani district on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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The All India Kisan Sabha has urged a committee appointed by the Supreme Court to recommend an immediate halt to illegal mining and blasting in the Aravalli hills of Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts, besides cancellation of leases of mining firms found violating prescribed norms.

A delegation of the farmers’ body submitted its demands to the committee during its visit to Ramalwas village in Bhiwani district, highlighting alleged large-scale destruction of hills, depletion and contamination of groundwater, damage to agricultural land and mounting health risks for workers and residents in mining areas.

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Led by Om Prakash, vice-president of the Kisan Sabha in Bhiwani, the delegation alleged that extensive mining over the past decade had pushed the Aravalli range in the two districts into a serious ecological crisis. It claimed that mining operations were flouting regulations, including through blasting and extraction below the groundwater level.

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The delegation alleged that mining had reached depths of around 800 feet in the Dadam area and 400 feet in Ramalwas. It claimed that wells had dried up and groundwater contamination had emerged as a major concern in affected villages. Mining-related accidents and the risks posed by blasting to nearby habitations were also flagged.

The delegation included Charkhi Dadri district president Randhir Kungar, Sumer Sangwan, Jai Singh Sihag, Rajendra Singh Dohki and CITU leader Kamlesh Bhairavi.

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The farmers’ body said the Aravallis were vital for groundwater recharge, rainfall patterns, biodiversity and ecological balance, warning that their destruction threatened agriculture, drinking water supplies and rural livelihoods. It also raised concerns over dust and pollution from mining, alleging that residents faced the risk of silicosis, tuberculosis and other respiratory ailments.

The Sabha sought an impartial assessment of damage to houses, farmland, livestock, drinking water sources and groundwater, along with adequate compensation for affected farmers, workers and rural families. It also demanded a comprehensive health assessment of mining-affected areas, free treatment, financial assistance and rehabilitation for people suffering from occupational and respiratory diseases.

The delegation further called for a scientific environmental survey of the entire Aravalli range to assess the condition of hills, wildlife, vegetation and groundwater, and for strict action against mining operators and officials responsible for enforcing regulations.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee, comprising around four members, including experts, visited Bhiwani district and subsequently travelled to Narnaul in Mahendragarh district.

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