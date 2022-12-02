Kisan Sabha seeks hike in sugarcane price

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 1

The All-India Kisan Sabha Haryana (AIKS) state committee, which met here today, not only discussed the farmers’ issue in detail but also demanded enhancement in the state advised price (SAP) of sugarcane.

Addressing a press meet after the meeting, Inderjit Singh, AIKS state vice-president, said farmers had been facing distress as the sugarcane was a long duration crop that occupied the field for more time than other crops. The cost of cultivation had further increased this time due to pest attack warranting insecticide spray to control the same.

“The existing SAP for sugarcane is Rs 362 per quintal, which is inadequate in view of hefty rise in cost of production in recent months. Prices of all inputs, including fertilisers, pesticides, labour charges, fuel prices, rents of farm machinery etc have also skyrocketed,” said Singh.

He said at the meeting they also discussed other problems of cane growers, including 7 per cent deduction on cane cut by harvesting machines. The state committee also called upon all sugarcane farmers to unite and raise the demand for SAP enhancement and other issues, including distribution of sugar to the sugarcane supplying farmers on subsidised prices.