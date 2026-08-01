Kisan Sabha to intensify farmers’ stir in Haryana, oppose India-US trade deal

The Haryana state committee of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has decided that farmers will join hands with workers and other sections of society to intensify their struggle against issues affecting the lives of ordinary people. The Kisan Sabha will also mobilise farmers against the proposed trade deal with the United States, which it claimed is in the final stages and could jeopardise vital national interests. The decision was taken at a meeting held here on Saturday.

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AIKS national finance secretary P Krishna Prasad briefed the meeting on the decisions taken at the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s all-India convention held in New Delhi on July 28 and the joint convention with the Central Trade Unions on July 29. The conventions decided to organise a ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation on August 10 to commemorate the 1942 Quit India Movement, with the slogan “Corporate Bharat Chhodo”. Trade unions have also announced their participation in the ‘Jail Bharo’ protest, demanding the withdrawal of the anti-worker labour codes.

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The AIKS said that, following the August 10 protest, farmers would prepare for a prolonged agitation during September and October on issues including debt relief, a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), and land acquisition. The campaign is expected to culminate in a nationwide movement on November 26.

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The state committee expressed grave concern over the severe drought conditions threatening kharif crops and demanded that the situation be declared a national calamity. It also highlighted the acute drinking water crisis affecting both urban and rural areas across Haryana and called for immediate remedial measures.

AIKS national vice-president Inderjit Singh briefed the meeting on the Haryana government’s proposed electricity privatisation measures, which he alleged were aimed at ending power subsidies for the farming sector. The meeting decided to extend active support to the three-day strike by electricity employees’ unions and engineers from August 11 to 13 against the proposed separate agriculture discom in Haryana and the planned parallel power distribution system to be operated by a private company in Nuh and Haryana districts.

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During the meeting, AIKS General Secretary Sumit Dalal presented a written report on the organisation’s activities and future plans for agitation.