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Home / Haryana / Kisan shivir held to spread awareness about modern farming techniques in Karnal

Kisan shivir held to spread awareness about modern farming techniques in Karnal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:29 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Former Minister of State Aseem Goel during a ‘Kisan Jagrukta Shivir’ in Ambala City on Wednesday.
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Congress workers and leaders staged a protest in Assandh against the FIR registered against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand, and alleged it an insult of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

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Former Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, block Congress president Jitender Chopra and rural district vice-president Mitarpal Sharma led the protest and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the FIR against Rahul Gandhi. They called for action against those responsible for the alleged insult of Kharge.

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Party workers and leaders assembled at Salwan Chowk and raised slogans against the BJP government. They burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Former MLA Gogi said the FIR against Rahul Gandhi had been registered in an attempt to suppress the voice of the Congress. “An attempt is being made to silence the Congress by registering an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. The BJP government is worried about the strong voice of the Opposition,” Gogi said.

He said Rahul Gandhi was consistently raising issues related to the Constitution, democracy and social justice and alleged that this was the reason he was being targeted.

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“The Congress will continue to fight for the protection of the Constitution and democratic values. Rahul Gandhi is firmly raising issues concerning the Constitution, democracy and social justice, and he is being targeted for speaking on these issues,” Gogi said.

He demanded that the FIR against Rahul Gandhi be withdrawn immediately and action against those responsible for the alleged insult of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

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