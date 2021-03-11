Karnal MC garbage management plan gets govt nod

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 21

The proposal of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) for better management of garbage got nod from the state government as it has given its administrative approval.

Under the new proposal, the collection and processing of the garbage will be awarded to a single private player. The secondary collection points, which are a health hazard at present in the city due to poor lifting, will be a thing of past as the KMC has decided to abolish all secondary points in the city.

The agency will collect door to door garbage and directly take it to the solid waste management plant in Sheikhupura village for processing. At present, the garbage is collected door to door and dumped at secondary points, later it is shifted to the plant for processing.

Due to poor lifting, garbage is piling up at various secondary garbage collection points. People have complained to the authorities about the poor lifting asit is making the vicinity filthy and at the same time emitting foul smell.

“After reviewing all aspects, the KMC has decided to abolish the secondary collection points which is a mandate of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). We have sent a proposal to the government for better management of garbage. The government has given administrative approval to it. We will call a tender as per standard request for proposal (RFP) approved by the government,” said Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC.

A pre-bidding meeting will be conducted with the bidders regarding the plan, condition and penalty, said the Commissioner. “We will also take suggestions from the agencies to make it more effective,” he added.

#karnal