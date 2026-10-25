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Home / Haryana / Knife attack on youth: Karnal police arrest 5

Knife attack on youth: Karnal police arrest 5

During interrogation, police took all five accused to the crime scene to establish sequence of events; knife suspected to be used during 'assault' recovered

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:12 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Police takes accused to the vegetable market to ascertain sequence of events
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Karnal police have arrested five accused in connection with a violent attack on a youth which took place at the Old Vegetable Market.

The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Kachwa village; Sagar, Jagjeet Singh and Gaurav, all residents of Ram Nagar in the city, and Malkit Singh, a resident of Shiv Colony.

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During the interrogation, police took the accused to the crime spot to establish the sequence of events, and recovered a knife allegedly used in the assault, said the spokesperson.

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After being produced before a court, all the five accused were sent to judicial custody at the district jail, added the spokesperson.

As per the police, Shushank Sharma, who runs a mobile phone lamination shop in the Old Sabzi Mandi area, was at his shop with a friend on October 23 night when the accused and their associates arrived, and attacked them. A case was registered at the City Police Station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

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“The police are investigating the involvement of others in this case,” said the spokesperson.

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