Kolkata resident held for selling spurious cancer drugs in G'gram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 21

In a first of its kind case in Haryana, Delhi NCR and even North India, after a Supreme Court order in August 2020, a man was arrested by a drug inspector for the sale of spurious drugs in Gurugram on Friday.

In compliance with the SC order, drug control officer Amandeep Chauhan arrested the person under Chapter IV of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which deals with the manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs and cosmetics. Ten vials of spurious products, labelled as Defibrotied, and made in Italy, were seized from his possession. The accused was fraudulently selling the vials for cancer disease for Rs 2.5 lakh to a patient in Sector 52 without bills.

The accused was identified as Sandeep Bhui, a native of Kolkata.

The accused revealed during interrogation that he worked with Motiur Rahman Ansari, a resident of Jamia Nagar, South Delhi, said Chauhan. The raid was conducted about the spurious and adulterated medicines following the complaint of Rohit Kansal, a resident of Panipat.

“On August 28 in 2020, the SC had ruled that police officers can't register FIR, make arrests, prosecute or investigate in regard to cognisable offences under Chapter IV of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. After the SC order, the first arrest has been made by the Drugs Inspector in Haryana, Delhi NCR/North India for sale of Spurious Drugs. We will produce him in court," said Chauhan.