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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Kurukshetra, Ambala lead in rooftop solar systems

Haryana: Kurukshetra, Ambala lead in rooftop solar systems

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Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 07:10 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is getting a good response across north Haryana, with an increasing number of consumers installing rooftop solar systems to generate electricity.

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According to data of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), which covers 10 districts of north Haryana, the target is to install one lakh solar systems in residential households by March 31, 2027. So far, 51,940 consumers have installed the solar systems, achieving nearly 52 per cent of the target.

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Under the scheme, beneficiaries are receiving subsidies of up to Rs 1.10 lakh per connection, enabling households to access clean and affordable energy while significantly reducing their electricity bills.

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Kurukshetra has emerged as the top performer, achieving 83.93 per cent of its target. The district has installed 7,130 solar connections against a target of 8,495. With 6,891 installations, Ambala is second, achieving 71.68 per cent of its target. Kaithal is also witnessing progress under the scheme.

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