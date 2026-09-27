Kurukshetra cop hurt while saving mishap victim

A Kurukshetra policeman sustained a serious arm injury and suffered heavy blood loss while attempting to rescue a person involved in a car accident between Gumthala and Bherian villages on NH-152 during the wee hours of Saturday.

The injured policeman, SPO Balkar Singh, is deployed on the Dial-112 ERV-717 vehicle.

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According to the Kurukshetra police spokesman, Balkar Singh is an ex-serviceman and currently working as a special police officer in Kurukshetra.

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He tried to extricate the driver trapped in the wrecked car. During the process, he suffered a severe injury due to the cutting of veins that resulted in significant blood loss.

Balkar Singh is currently undergoing treatment at a super-specialty hospital in Dera Bassi, Punjab. There are pieces of shattered glass in his arm.

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Inspector Pawan Kumar, in-charge of Kurukshetra Dial-112, informed that around 2 am, a car hit a brick-laden tractor-trolley travelling from Kaithal towards Ismailabad on NH-152 on the rear side. The impact was so severe that the car’s driver, Shivam Kapoor, a resident of Gumthala, got trapped inside the vehicle.

The Dial-112 ERV-717 team, which was patrolling the area, immediately arrived at the scene. SPO Balkar Singh and his colleagues began efforts to extract the trapped driver. After a strenuous effort, the police team successfully pulled the driver out of the car.

The inspector mentioned that Balkar sustained serious injuries during the rescue operation. Despite this, the police team continued the rescue work. Upon receiving the information, other police teams—including ERV-456, the SHO of Pehowa Sadar police station and the DSP also arrived at the scene.

Injured Balkar Singh and the car’s driver, Shivam Kapoor, were rushed to Saraswati Mission Hospital in Pehowa for treatment, but after the first aid, Balkar Singh was referred and admitted to a super-specialty hospital in Dera Bassi.

Kurukshetra police spokesman Naresh Kumar said that SPO Balkar Singh, disregarding his own safety, showed great alacrity in rescuing the injured driver. Despite sustaining serious injuries during the rescue operation, he gave priority to his duty. SP Chander Mohan has assured that all possible assistance would be provided to the injured policeman.