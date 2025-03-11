Kurukshetra DC orders removal of meat shops along Saraswati banks

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh on Monday issued orders to remove all meat shops, situated along the bank of Saraswati River, from Pipli to Jyotisar in Kurukshetra.

The government has been working on rejuvenating the Saraswati River and promoting religious tourism in Kurukshetra, but there had been complaints of some people running meat shops along the banks of Saraswati.

The DC has appointed a Duty Magistrate to remove the meat shops and also take action against other encroachments.

District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh, in the orders issued on Monday, said the administration was continuously receiving information and complaints that meat shops are being run on the banks of the Saraswati from Pipli to Jyotisar and this is not only causing encroachment but also violating the sanctity of the holy river. Keeping all these facts in mind, the orders have been issued under Section 16 (1) and Section 17 (2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Subdivisional Officer (SDO) Rakesh Kamboj of Water Service Division Jyotisar Kurukshetra has been appointed as the Duty Magistrate.

The District Magistrate has said in the orders issued that when Duty Magistrate SDO Rakesh Kamboj will take action for removing meat shops from the banks of the holy river, law and order will have to be maintained. For this, the officer concerned can also take the help of the Police Department. The Duty Magistrate will ensure to send a report to the District Magistrate's office after taking necessary action as per the rules, and the orders should be strictly followed.