Kurukshetra DC reviews development works

Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena on Wednesday reviewed the status of the projects under CM announcements and directed officials to upload the status reports on the portal.

While presiding over a meeting, the DC told the officers that the Chief Minister himself reviewed these projects, and any kind of negligence regarding the CM announcements would not be tolerated.

Meena said administrative approval had been received for the bus stand to be built in Pipli and the department had started further action. The work of laying drinking water pipelines had started in 31 out of 44 villages of the Ladwa assembly constituency, and the work would be completed before the rainy season. The work would also be started at the remaining villages after completing the formalities.

He further informed that X-ray machines would soon be installed at the government medical facilities in Jhansa and Ladwa.

Meena said the work of beautification, widening and lighting of the Arunai temple road would be started after the Shivaratri festival so that devotees visiting the temple on the occasion of Shivaratri did not face any inconvenience. The construction of the municipal building in Ladwa was to be constructed for which instructions were issued to the District Municipal Commissioner to keep future expansion in mind while constructing this building. He reviewed the construction work of the community centre being built on Indri Road Ladwa.