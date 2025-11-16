Kurukshetra NSS unit holds event to mark 150 years of national song

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, organised the ‘Vande Mataram–150’ programme on Friday.

As part of the event, NSS volunteers collectively rendered the national song and the national anthem, formed a human chain symbolsising unity, and presented tableaux showcasing the lives and contributions of India’s great leaders.

The campus reverberated with patriotic fervour, pride and enthusiasm through the spirited slogans of “Jai Hind” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

College Principal Prof Kushal Pal in his inspiring address, emphasised that “Vande Mataram was not merely a song, it was the soul of the nation, the driving force of the freedom movement and a symbol of unwavering devotion to the motherland.” He urged the students to continue strengthening the national unity, cultural pride and patriotic spirit through such meaningful initiatives.