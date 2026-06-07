Kurukshetra police to expedite plaint resolution through Janta Darbars

To improve coordination between the police and citizens and respond promptly to public grievances, the Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police will hold Janta Darbars at the police station level.

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During the Janta Darbar, the residents will be able to raise their grievances and issues directly with the SP.

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Kurukshetra police spokesperson Naresh Sagwal said, “It has been observed that people feel satisfied after raising their grievances directly with the Superintendent of Police. For the convenience of the residents, the Kurukshetra SP has decided to hold Janta Darbars at the police station level. All officers and staff of the police station concerned would remain present during the Janta Darbar, enabling complaints to be heard and resolved on the spot. The primary objective of these Janta Darbars is to listen to the public’s issues seriously and ensure impartial action.

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People often fail to receive proper guidance regarding their complaints and face delays. The Janta Darbars organised at the police station level will provide an opportunity for the citizens to convey their concerns directly to the police officials. Soon, a schedule will be released, and the first Janta Darbar is likely to be held next week, the spokesperson said.

Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan appealed to the public to attend these Janta Darbars and present their grievances without any hesitation.

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He said the police were always ready to ensure public safety and provide assistance. Such programmes would be organised regularly to strengthen law and order and enhance public trust in the police force. The Janta Darbars will ensure that public grievances are resolved in a transparent and effective manner.