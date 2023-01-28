Kurukshetra University inks pact for cultural exchange

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 27

The Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology in Kurukshetra University (KU) signed an MoU with the Print and Pack Cluster of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Friday.

The MoU was signed by KU Registrar Prof Sanjeev Sharma and the director of Print and Pack Cluster, Amit Arora.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the purpose of this agreement was to provide training to students from the best peers in the field, and to allow them to play an important role as entrepreneurs in building India as a developed nation. Under the agreement, the university students would be able to set up their own industry in the field of print and packaging, he added.

Another MoU was signed between the association of Haryanvis in Australia and Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs of KU. Prof Som Nath said the MoU would provide an opportunity to students to exchange learning about culture, society and traditions. Sewa Singh from Association of Haryanvis in Australia and Registrar Prof Sanjeev Sharma signed the MoU.