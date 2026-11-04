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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity announces permanent office space for Haryana History Congress

Kurukshetra varsity announces permanent office space for Haryana History Congress

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:16 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The two-day 11th session of the Haryana History Congress commenced at Kurukshetra University on Tuesday, bringing together over 200 historians, researchers and scholars from 18 states to deliberate on various aspects of Haryana’s historical, cultural and intellectual heritage.

The session is being organised in collaboration with the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Kurukshetra University, and is sponsored by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi.

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The chief guest, Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, announced that the university would provide space on its campus for the Haryana History Congress to establish its permanent office, with a view to strengthening the organisation’s activities.

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Padma Shri Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi, discussed the challenges posed by social media to the objective writing of history.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Jimmy Sharma, said that the general presidential address was delivered by Devendra Handa, former professor in the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Panjab University, Chandigarh. His address was titled ‘Historical Importance of Early Coins of Haryana’.

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The presidential address for the Ancient History Section was delivered by Prof Tirtharaj Bhoi, Head of the Department of History and Archaeology, Central University of Haryana, on the topic ‘Re-thinking Knowledge Systems: History, Culture and Traditions of Ancient Haryana’.

For the medieval history section, Rameshwar Prasad Bahuguna, former professor in the Department of History and Culture, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, delivered the presidential address on ‘Bhakti Movement in Sixteenth and Seventeenth Century Haryana: The Pushtimargi Vaishnavas of Thanesar and Its Neighbourhood’.

The presidential address for the Modern History Section was delivered by Prof Santosh Kumar Rai of the Department of History, University of Delhi, on ‘The Many Lives of Deindustrialisation: Historiography, Evidence and New Directions in Modern Indian History’.

President of the Haryana History Congress, Prof Yasveer Singh, briefed the gathering about the objectives and significance of the 11th session and introduced the dignitaries.

On the occasion, the dignitaries released Volume V of the Proceedings of the Haryana History Congress (2026). Following the inaugural session, four technical sessions were conducted simultaneously in different rooms of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Kurukshetra University, providing a platform for scholars to present their research papers and exchange academic perspectives.

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