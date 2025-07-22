DT
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity distance edu centre signs pacts with 4 institutions

Kurukshetra varsity distance edu centre signs pacts with 4 institutions

Collaborate on setting up Learner Support Centres
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 12:20 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dignitaries during the MoU-signing ceremony in Kurukshetra.
Kurukshetra University (KU), in a move to enhance its distance education outreach, has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four institutions across the state through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) to establish Learner Support Centres (LSCs).

The MoUs were formalised under the chairmanship of KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva in the presence of Virender Pal, Registrar, KU, and authorised representatives of the respective institutions.

Sachdeva, hailed the initiative as a significant step toward expanding equitable access to higher education and stated, “These MoUs mark a collaborative effort to deliver quality education with flexibility and inclusivity at its core.”

Sachdeva emphasised that the employment-oriented Dual Degree programmes offered through CDOE would empower students to become self-reliant. The students enrolled through these MoU-linked institutions would be able to pursue one regular degree from any university and simultaneously enrol in an online degree programme offered by the university. Learner Support Centres would play a critical role in bridging the gap between the university and students enrolled in distance education, he said.

Manjula Chaudhary, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education, emphasised the operational and academic importance of these partnerships. “The establishment of these centres will ensure that distance learners receive timely academic guidance, access to libraries, digital tools, laboratories and a structured grievance redressal system. Chaudhary said the institutions partnering with university under the initiative were Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantonment; Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Dudhola; Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani; and JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad.

As part of the agreement, the host institutions will provide necessary facilities including classrooms for personal contact programmes (PCPs), office space, computer labs, library services and internet access. They will also nominate faculty and support staff to assist with the coordination of academic activities.

