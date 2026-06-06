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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity marks Environment Day with focus on sustainable development

Kurukshetra varsity marks Environment Day with focus on sustainable development

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva addresses a gathering.
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On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Institute of Environmental Studies, Kurukshetra University, organised a special programme highlighting the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable development.

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Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that environmental protection and sustainable development form the foundation of the vision of a ‘Developed India’ by 2047.

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He emphasised that if India is to emerge as a developed, prosperous and self-reliant nation by 2047, environmental sustainability must be accorded equal importance alongside economic growth.

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Speaking on global environmental challenges, Prof Sachdeva noted that climate change, pollution, overexploitation of natural resources and declining biodiversity have become major concerns worldwide. He stressed that addressing these challenges requires collective efforts from citizens, educational institutions, industries and policymakers, and cannot be achieved through government initiatives alone.

Highlighting the role of universities, he said that higher educational institutions are not merely centres of learning and research but also important agents of social transformation and awareness.

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He added that Kurukshetra University has been consistently promoting environmental conservation through initiatives related to green campus development, energy conservation, water management and sustainable practices.

Prof Sachdeva said youth can play a leading role in environmental conservation.

The keynote speaker, Prof Baldev Setia from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, spoke on the role of science and technology in environmental protection and sustainable development and highlighted how modern science and technological innovations can provide effective solutions to environmental challenges.

He underscored the importance of green technologies, clean energy, and sustainable innovations for a greener future.

Prof Parmesh Kumar, Director of the Institute of Environmental Studies, said that World Environment Day serves as a reminder of the need to establish a harmonious relationship with nature. He added that a major highlight of the programme was the distribution of around 250 Tulsi plants in decorative planters among participants, with support from the State Bank of India, Kurukshetra University Branch.

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