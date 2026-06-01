Kurukshetra varsity ‘podcast’ to boost students’ media skills

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva launched the ‘KUK Podcast’ at the Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology recently. He said that the launch of a modern platform like this would provide students with opportunities for practical exposure, creative expression and hands-on understanding of the latest media technologies.

Advertisement

The VC said that the present era belongs to digital media and emerging communication technologies. He added that the platform would enable students, researchers and faculty members to share their ideas and talent with a wider audience.

Advertisement

He also inaugurated the institute’s ‘Media Chaupal’ and ‘KUK News’ platforms aimed at promoting practical media learning and digital communication among students.

Advertisement

Director of the institute, Prof Maha Singh Poonia, said that through the KUK Podcast, the university’s academic, cultural, research and social activities would gain a new digital identity. He added that the demand for audio-visual content and digital journalism was increasing rapidly, and podcasting was emerging as an effective medium for developing professional skills among students.