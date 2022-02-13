Kurukshetra University seeks Rs300 cr for next FY

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 12

Facing a shortage of funds, Kurukshetra University has sought a budget of Rs 300 crore for the next financial year from the state.

Drop in number of Affiliated colleges Earlier, 428 colleges were affiliated with the university, but over the years, the number of colleges has dropped. That number now stands at 280, which has resulted in decrease in income. The pandemic also hit the receipts of the university. Senior official kurukshetra university

The expected annual expenditure of the university for the next financial year is Rs 400 crore. Last year, the government had allocated Rs 220 crore to the university, which included Rs 180 crore for recurring expenses and Rs 40 crore for non-recurring expenses.

A senior official in the university said: “The university has around 600 teaching staff, including part-time and contractual teachers; 1,400 non-teaching staff and nearly 1,850 pensioners. Besides, the number of pensioners is increasing every year and the government must own the pension and salaries of the university staff for improving the quality of higher education. This will help the university to focus on research work.”

Dr Brajesh Sawhney, director, Public Relations, Kurukshetra University, said: “Due to Covid, the receipts of the university have dropped by around Rs 70 crore annually. The university has sought a budget of Rs 300 crore as there are old and present liabilities that it needs to pay out. The remaining funds will be generated by the university from its own resources. The university has adopted the NEP and courses are being increased, for which more resources are required.