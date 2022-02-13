Kurukshetra University seeks Rs300 cr for next FY

Kurukshetra, February 12
Facing a shortage of funds, Kurukshetra University has sought a budget of Rs 300 crore for the next financial year from the state.
Drop in number of Affiliated colleges
Earlier, 428 colleges were affiliated with the university, but over the years, the number of colleges has dropped. That number now stands at 280, which has resulted in decrease in income. The pandemic also hit the receipts of the university. Senior official kurukshetra university
The expected annual expenditure of the university for the next financial year is Rs 400 crore. Last year, the government had allocated Rs 220 crore to the university, which included Rs 180 crore for recurring expenses and Rs 40 crore for non-recurring expenses.
A senior official in the university said: “The university has around 600 teaching staff, including part-time and contractual teachers; 1,400 non-teaching staff and nearly 1,850 pensioners. Besides, the number of pensioners is increasing every year and the government must own the pension and salaries of the university staff for improving the quality of higher education. This will help the university to focus on research work.”
Dr Brajesh Sawhney, director, Public Relations, Kurukshetra University, said: “Due to Covid, the receipts of the university have dropped by around Rs 70 crore annually. The university has sought a budget of Rs 300 crore as there are old and present liabilities that it needs to pay out. The remaining funds will be generated by the university from its own resources. The university has adopted the NEP and courses are being increased, for which more resources are required.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...