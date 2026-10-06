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Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity seminar explores Maharshi Kashyap’s life philosophy

Kurukshetra varsity seminar explores Maharshi Kashyap’s life philosophy

Highlight his teachings on knowledge, restraint, education and public welfare

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Haryana Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Bedi being felicitated at the seminar.
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The Department of Sanskrit-Pali-Prakrit and Maharshi Kashyap Peeth at Kurukshetra University jointly organised a one-day national seminar on “Maharshi Kashyap’s Life Philosophy: Diverse Dimensions” at the Senate Hall on Monday.

Chief guest Haryana Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Bedi said Maharshi Kashyap was a great thinker in the Indian sage tradition whose philosophy conveyed the values of knowledge, restraint and public welfare.

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Bedi urged young people to draw inspiration from Maharshi Kashyap’s teachings and connect with the Indian knowledge tradition. He also assured financial assistance for the Maharshi Kashyap Peeth.

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Guest of Honour and Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap said the tradition of rishis and munis was an integral part of India’s cultural heritage. He called upon the Kashyap community to work with the university to disseminate Maharshi Kashyap’s ideas and teachings.

Seminar patron and Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said Maharshi Kashyap was one of the prominent pillars of the Indian knowledge tradition.

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He said Maharshi Kashyap’s life philosophy encouraged wisdom and judicious decision-making. His ideas on education and teaching also resonated with the vision of NEP 2020, he added.

The keynote speaker, Prof Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, Vice-Chairman of Sahitya Akademi, Panchkula, said Maharshi Kashyap was a seer of the Vedas and composer of hymns. He said his life philosophy could be better understood by studying the Puranas and history in the context of contemporary society.

Agnihotri also highlighted the relevance of Maharshi Kashyap’s thought to the ideal of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Prof Krishna Devi, Chairperson of the Department of Sanskrit-Pali-Prakrit, presented the theme and outline of the seminar, while Registrar Lt Virender Pal coordinated the programme.

Deputy Director of Public Relations Dr Jimmy Sharma said a total of 14 research papers were presented during the seminar.

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