Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity ties up with Vidya Bharati to promote traditional knowledge systems

Kurukshetra varsity ties up with Vidya Bharati to promote traditional knowledge systems

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:12 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Members of Kurukshetra University and Vidya Bharati sign a memorandum of understanding .
In a move to promote India’s rich intellectual and cultural traditions under the National Education Policy (NEP), Kurukshetra University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Vidya Bharati Institute of Training and Research Trust, Kurukshetra.

The MoU was signed by Dr Virender Pal, registrar, Kurukshetra University and Surendra Atri, North zone head of Vidya Bharati, during a formal event chaired by KU vice-chancellor, professor Som Nath Sachdeva.

Speaking on the occasion, professor Sachdeva emphasised the importance of English communication skills in today’s modern world. He stated that this collaboration aimed to foster teacher training, enhance English proficiency among educators and introduce students to India’s ancient knowledge systems on a broader platform.

Professor Sachdeva highlighted that this initiative reflected the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who were committed to integrating Indian knowledge systems into school and higher education. As part of the collaboration, experts associated with Vidya Bharati will visit Kurukshetra University to deliver lectures and share their research on Indian knowledge traditions.

Surendra Atri remarked that the Vidya Bharati Institute of Training and Research Trust is a key unit of the Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan. The Trust focuses on teacher training, educational research and promoting a value-based education model rooted in Indian culture and heritage.

Professor Brajesh Sawhney, chairperson, Department of English, said that this MoU would also facilitate the training of teachers from Vidya Bharati’s North zone schools in core English language skills—listening, speaking, reading and writing—through programmes conducted by KU’s Department of English.

In turn, Vidya Bharati will offer internship opportunities to KU’s English students in its network of schools, providing practical experience and fostering skill development. Research scholars from the English Department will also be allowed to collect data from these schools for their language-teaching research, strengthening the academic research ecosystem.

