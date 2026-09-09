DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Kurukshetra varsity VC releases brochure for national seminar on Viksit Bharat 2047

Kurukshetra varsity VC releases brochure for national seminar on Viksit Bharat 2047

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials release the brochure for the seminar 'Viksit Bharat: 2047' to be held at Kurukshetra University.
Advertisement

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva released the brochure for the two-day national seminar, ‘Viksit Bharat: 2047 – New Paradigms in Governance, Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile’, to be organised by the Department of Public Administration on September 24 and 25.

On the occasion, the VC said the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 represents the nation’s resolve to establish India as a developed, inclusive, innovative and sustainable society by the centenary of its Independence. He said citizen-centric, transparent and accountable governance has a central role in achieving this goal by ensuring effective delivery of public services to every citizen, particularly those at the last mile.

Advertisement

He added that the theme selected by the Department of Public Administration is highly relevant and of national importance and would provide new directions to researchers and policymakers.

Advertisement

Sachdeva said digital initiatives such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Aadhaar-based services, the Digital India Mission, UPI and e-governance platforms have enhanced transparency in service delivery and reduced leakages.

He said programmes such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Gati Shakti, Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Vishwakarma and Mission Karmayogi reflect the country’s commitment to inclusive development and effective governance.

Advertisement

Registrar Lt Virender Pal said citizen empowerment today is not confined to welfare schemes but also encompasses digital literacy, financial inclusion, participatory decision-making, access to quality education and healthcare, entrepreneurship, gender equality, and decentralised governance through Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies.

Seminar Director and Chairperson, Department of Public Administration, Rajesh Kumar said the national seminar would deliberate on more than 30 sub-themes, including citizen-centric governance and public service delivery; Digital India and e-governance; artificial intelligence and smart governance; transparency, accountability and ethics in good governance; cooperative and competitive federalism; Panchayati Raj and local self-governance; and urban governance and smart cities.

It will also cover women’s empowerment; tribal development and aspirational districts; health governance and Ayushman Bharat; education reforms under the National Education Policy 2020; Sustainable Development Goals; climate governance; cybersecurity and data governance; disaster management; public-private partnerships; youth participation in governance; judicial reforms; Atmanirbhar Bharat; and India’s global leadership towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts