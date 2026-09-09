Kurukshetra varsity VC releases brochure for national seminar on Viksit Bharat 2047

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva released the brochure for the two-day national seminar, ‘Viksit Bharat: 2047 – New Paradigms in Governance, Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile’, to be organised by the Department of Public Administration on September 24 and 25.

On the occasion, the VC said the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 represents the nation’s resolve to establish India as a developed, inclusive, innovative and sustainable society by the centenary of its Independence. He said citizen-centric, transparent and accountable governance has a central role in achieving this goal by ensuring effective delivery of public services to every citizen, particularly those at the last mile.

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He added that the theme selected by the Department of Public Administration is highly relevant and of national importance and would provide new directions to researchers and policymakers.

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Sachdeva said digital initiatives such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Aadhaar-based services, the Digital India Mission, UPI and e-governance platforms have enhanced transparency in service delivery and reduced leakages.

He said programmes such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Gati Shakti, Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Vishwakarma and Mission Karmayogi reflect the country’s commitment to inclusive development and effective governance.

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Registrar Lt Virender Pal said citizen empowerment today is not confined to welfare schemes but also encompasses digital literacy, financial inclusion, participatory decision-making, access to quality education and healthcare, entrepreneurship, gender equality, and decentralised governance through Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies.

Seminar Director and Chairperson, Department of Public Administration, Rajesh Kumar said the national seminar would deliberate on more than 30 sub-themes, including citizen-centric governance and public service delivery; Digital India and e-governance; artificial intelligence and smart governance; transparency, accountability and ethics in good governance; cooperative and competitive federalism; Panchayati Raj and local self-governance; and urban governance and smart cities.

It will also cover women’s empowerment; tribal development and aspirational districts; health governance and Ayushman Bharat; education reforms under the National Education Policy 2020; Sustainable Development Goals; climate governance; cybersecurity and data governance; disaster management; public-private partnerships; youth participation in governance; judicial reforms; Atmanirbhar Bharat; and India’s global leadership towards Viksit Bharat 2047.