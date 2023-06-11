KU celebrates World Ocean Day

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 10

During the opening ceremony of the World Ocean Day celebrations, Kurukshetra University VC Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said oceans play a vital role in sustaining life on earth and have immense mineral and food wealth, he added.

Prof VN Attri, director, International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies, said oceans also have a significant impact on our economy, and it is projected that by 2030 nearly 40 million people will work in ocean-related industries.