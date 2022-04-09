KU confers Goyal Award on seven national scientists

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 8

For their exemplary contribution in the field of basic and applied sciences, Kurukshetra University (KU) today felicitated four eminent scientists of the country with the Goyal award and three young scientists with the Rajib Goyal Young Scientist award, instituted by late Ram S Goyal, a US-based philanthropist and a visionary.

While felicitating the scientists, chief guest Prof KK Aggarwal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation (NBA), emphasised that scientists should work for the betterment of agriculture, health and education in the country.

He added, “We need to make our young minds inquisitive and try to break the strict boundaries of discipline and promote inter-disciplinarity. Science must come close to nature to serve humanity.”

Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor, KU, and chairman, Goyal Awards Committee, said, “It is a great honour for the KU to give these awards to scientists who have made the country proud by their work. This will motivate young researchers and students to take basic and applied sciences as a career option.”

The KU has awarded 100 outstanding scientists since 1992 when the awards were instituted by Ram S Goyal.

The scientists who received the Goyal award of Rs 2 lakh each, besides a medal and citation, are Dr NK Mehra, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (applied sciences), Dr A Ajayaghosh, CSIR-NIIIST, Thiruvananthapuram (chemical sciences), Dr Shyam Sunder, Institute of Medical Sciences (life sciences), and Dr Rohini M Godbole, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (physical sciences).

The young scientists who received the Rajib Goyal Young Scientist award included Rajneesh Mishra, IIT, Indore (applied sciences), Kana M Sureshan, IISER, Thiruvananthapuram (chemical sciences), and Suman Chakraborty, IIT, Kharagpur (physical sciences). The award carries Rs 1 lakh in cash, besides a medal and citation.