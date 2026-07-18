KU council clears 40 agendas to boost academics, governance

The Executive Council of Kurukshetra University, on Friday, approved 40 major agendas to strengthen the university’s academic, administrative, research and governance framework.

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Addressing the council, Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the decisions would further reinforce KU’s commitment to academic excellence, administrative efficiency, innovation and quality education.

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The Executive Council approved the recommendations of the Selection Committees under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), granting promotions to four faculty members.

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The Executive Council doubled the honorarium for PhD thesis evaluation from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 and for PhD viva-voce examinations from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. It also approved enhancement of the honorarium for external experts serving on Undergraduate and Postgraduate Boards of Studies to Rs 1,500.

Recommendations of Selection Committees for promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme in various teaching departments were also approved.

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To strengthen the university’s administrative structure, the council approved the recommendations of the Establishment Committee regarding promotions to the posts of Assistant Registrar and Superintendent. It also approved the rationalisation and bifurcation of Superintendent, Assistant and Clerk posts across various departments and offices.

In another employee-centric decision, the council approved enhancement of the monthly honorarium of contractual sports coaches to strengthen sports development and improve athletic performance.

The Executive Council granted temporary affiliation to Gandhi Memorial National College, Ambala Cantonment, for starting the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

The council approved filling vacant Professional Assistant posts in various departments through direct recruitment or promotion, depending upon institutional requirements. It also approved the recommendations of the committee for the appointment of Assistant Professors under the Self-Financing Scheme in different teaching departments.

To strengthen industry-academia collaboration, the Executive Council approved comprehensive guidelines for the appointment of Adjunct Faculty, enabling experienced professionals from industry, administration, research and other sectors to contribute to teaching and skill development.

The council also approved proposals relating to the re-employment of retired teachers and further approved the extension of the tenure of Prof VN Atri as Director of the International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies and approved the constitution of expert panels for various selection committees.

Promoting research and student welfare, the Executive Council approved the institution of the Dr Somvir Jakhar Memorial Scholarship. Under the scheme, one eligible final-year MSc Botany student will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 15,000.