KU honours 129 faculty members

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 7

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva honoured 129 faculty members under “KU Applause Scheme” today at the Senate Hall.

As many as 129 teachers were awarded Certificate of Honour for their academic, literary, and other notable contributions. Seven of them were also given gold medals of appreciation. Under the scheme, the faculty of Kurukshetra UNiversity, which had already been awarded and recognised for its achievements during 2017-2022, were

honoured.

Prof Som Nath said, “We are proud of our faculty members who have made significant contribution in making KU an A+ NAAC accredited university. This scheme will further motivate teachers to work in the field of research and development.”