Kurukshetra University, industrial association sign MoU

Kurukshetra: An MoU was signed between Kurukshetra University’s Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology, and Himachal Pradesh Corrosion Box Association under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva on Thursday. The MoU was signed by Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Registrar of the university, and Surendra Jain, president of the association. The VC said the dream of self-reliant India could be realised only if students were seasoned by the industries.

88 of Community College get jobs

Faridabad: As many as 88 students of Community College of Skill Development of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, secured jobs in the current session. A spokesperson of the varsity said a placement drive was conducted at the campus, in which several renowned companies came. A total of 28 students have been placed at Shigan Group, Manesar; 15 at WTI Cabs, Delhi; 21 secured jobs with New Allenbury Works, Faridabad; and 19 in Hero Group, Munjal Showa, Gurugram.

Medical colleges sign agreement

Sonepat: Dr Rajiv Mahendru, director, Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan; and Dr Mahesh Dadhich, Principal and Dean of the college, signed an MoU with National Institute of Ayurveda. Under the memorandum, the MBBS internee of the medical college and the BAMS internee of ayurveda institute can do internship in each other’s hospital. The VC of BPSMV, Professor Sudesh, said with this agreement, students of both disciplines would gain knowledge of each other’s system.

Researchers awarded at seminar

Hisar: Researchers of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) have been awarded at a national seminar on “Management of weather and climate risks in agriculture” organised at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology, Srinagar. The team of researchers comprising Karishma Nanda, Dr Sandeep Arya and Rahul has been awarded a citation for their presentation. Last year, these researchers had won prizes for their paper on “Agro meteorological interventions for enhancing farmers’ income” at Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur. Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj congratulated the researchers.

MM trust secy sanjeev garg dies

Ambala: The staff, students and faculty members of the Maharishi Markandeshwar family held a condolence meeting and expressed grief over the sudden death of Sanjeev Garg, secretary, Maharishi Markandeshwar Trust. Sanjeev (50) was undergoing treatment for some months, and died on April 6. The cremation was performed in Ambala City on Thursday. He was the elder son of MM Trust founder Tarsem Kumar Garg.