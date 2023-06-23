KU launches music band

Kurukshetra, June 22
The Kurukshetra University has launched its music band on the occasion of World Music Day on Wednesday.
At the inaugural function, Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the Kurukshetra University has made a special identity in the cultural field, bringing laurels to the state by maintaining its culture, heritage and tradition through cultural activities.
He added that the objective of National Education Policy 2020 is to develop art and creative abilities among students. The Kurukshetra University band will provide a platform for young artistes to enhance their talent. As many as 40 artistes performed on the occasion.
