KU passes Rs 590-cr budget

Kurukshetra, March 29
The Kurukshetra University (KU) passed a projected annual budget of Rs 590 crore for the financial year 2023-24. Of the total budget, the university has planned to generate over Rs 188 crore from its own resources, and secure grants worth Rs 402 crore from the state government.
The budget was passed during the 74th meeting of Kurukshetra University Court, held under the chairmanship of Professor Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor, KU, on Wednesday.
A senior KU official said the government wants the university to become self-reliant but a big chunk of the total budget goes into salaries and pensions. There are over 1,850 pensioners affiliated to KU. The recurring expenditure of Rs 352 crore will be spent on salaries, pensions and the establishment. About Rs 50 crore will be spent on the updating of laboratories and maintenance of buildings. The university requires a good amount of budget for the implementation of the New Education Policy.
The Vice-Chancellor said, “There is a need to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). Currently, the GER of the university is 29 per cent and we aim to take it to 50 per cent by 2035. There is a need to strengthen the infrastructure and faculty.”
Rs 352 crore to be spent on salaries
The recurring expenditure of Rs 352 crore will be spent on salaries, pensions and the establishment. About Rs 50 crore will be spent on the updating of laboratories and maintenance of buildings. Senior KU official
